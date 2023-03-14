Editor’s note: In celebration of Gregg County’s sesquicentennial, the Longview News-Journal is highlighting 50 of the historic markers spread throughout the county. A new marker will be highlighted each day, Monday through Saturday, in the News-Journal and on news-journal.com.
The Rev. Richard Perry and nine deacons organized this church in 1874. Services were held under a brush arbor on land donated by the Rev. Perry and his wife Betty until a sanctuary was erected later that year. A Sunday school was formed in 1875. A new church building was erected in 1884 and in 1890 a women’s missionary society and a youth association were formed. A new sanctuary, built in 1906, was replaced by a fourth sanctuary erected here in 1956. A junior missionary society was organized in 1958.
