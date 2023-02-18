Editor’s note: In celebration of Gregg County’s sesquicentennial, the Longview News-Journal is highlighting 50 of the historical markers spread throughout the county. A new marker will be highlighted each day, Monday through Saturday, in the News-Journal and on news-journal.com.
One of America’s giants of journalism. Newsboy, reporter, advertising manager, foreign correspondent, editor-publisher. Born in New Market, Tenn.; came to Texas in youth. Founded Commerce “East Texan”, 1919. Worked for Denison Herald and Tyler Courier Times before his 1934 founding of Texas Oil Journal and purchase, Longview Daily News and Morning Journal. He was internationally known and respected. Fought in World Wars I and II.
