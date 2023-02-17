Editor’s note: In celebration of Gregg County’s sesquicentennial, the Longview News-Journal is highlighting 50 of the historical markers spread throughout the county. A new marker will be highlighted each day, Monday through Saturday, in the News-Journal and on news-journal.com.
In 1821 near this site, Cherokee Indians blazed a trail from near Nacogdoches, Texas, to their home reservation at White River, Ark. They slashed trees, cleared path, planted “Cherokee” roses, and established camps at springs. Used by Sam Houston, friend of the Cherokees, on his move to Texas; by David Crockett, other soldiers of the Texas Revolution, and thousands of immigrants. After June 1839, when Texas settlers drove the Cherokees out of the state, the Indians departed over this trail; others traveled it for years thereafter.
To read more about all Gregg County historical markers, and for an interactive map of each marker, visit https://bit.ly/3YuEqFO.