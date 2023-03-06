Editor’s note: In celebration of Gregg County’s sesquicentennial, the Longview News-Journal is highlighting 50 of the historical markers spread throughout the county. A new marker will be highlighted each day, Monday through Saturday, in the News-Journal and on news-journal.com.
Also known as New Danville, this rural community was established around 1847, and reportedly named by S. Slade Barnett and family in honor of their former hometown of Danville, Kentucky. Located along the intersection of major roadways to Marshall, Tyler and Henderson, the townsite was near an old indian village called Bighead Village, either named after a nearby creek, or the Nadaco Chief named Bighead. Families from Virginia, Georgia, Tennessee and other southeastern states began to settle here in the mid-1840s.
