Editor’s note: In celebration of Gregg County’s sesquicentennial, the Longview News-Journal is highlighting 50 of the historical markers spread throughout the county. A new marker will be highlighted each day, Monday through Saturday, in the News-Journal and on news-journal.com.
The one-story east wing of this house, considered the oldest still standing in Kilgore, was built by S. G. Dean about 1876. After buying the structure in 1881, L. J. Keener (1840-88) attached the two-story west wing. Wiley N. Crim (1865-1937) a cotton ginner and grocer, added porches and enclosed the well when he purchased the house in 1902. His family still owns and occupies it. Oil was discovered on this and nearby Crim property during the boom of the 1930s. Recorded Texas Historic Landmark.
To read more about all Gregg County historical markers, and for an interactive map of each marker, visit https://bit.ly/3YuEqFO.