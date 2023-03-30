Editor’s note: In celebration of Gregg County’s sesquicentennial, the Longview News-Journal is highlighting 50 of the historical markers spread throughout the county. A new marker will be highlighted each day, Monday through Saturday, in the News-Journal and on news-journal.com.
Built in 1910 to house the Citizens National Bank, this structure is the only example of classical revival commercial architecture in Longview. Designed by noted architect and educator Samuel J. Blocker, the Everett Building was constructed by Gladewater and Longview businessman and civic leader Lafayette Johnson Everett. Outstanding features of the building include its rounded bay and recessed main entrance. Through the years, the Everett Building has housed numerous banks and professional offices.
