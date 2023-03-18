Editor’s note: In celebration of Gregg County’s sesquicentennial, the Longview News-Journal is highlighting 50 of the historic markers spread throughout the county. A new marker will be highlighted each day, Monday through Saturday, in the News-Journal and on news-journal.com.
This congregation traces its history to 1845, when a oneroom log meeting house was erected nearby for a church, school and town hall. The church was served by circuitriding ministers until 1850. The congregation moved to Earpville on the Stagecoach Road in 1860 and moved their church building to Longview in 1874 after the arrival of the railroad. The church has grown steadily over the years and has erected several new buildings to serve its members and expanding programs.
To read more about all Gregg County historic markers, and for an interactive map of each marker, visit https://bit.ly/3YuEqFO.