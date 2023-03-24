Editor’s note: In celebration of Gregg County’s sesquicentennial, the Longview News-Journal is highlighting 50 of the historical markers spread throughout the county. A new marker will be highlighted each day, Monday through Saturday, in the News-Journal and on news-journal.com.
Organized in 1850 as the Gum Springs Presbyterian Church in the rural Danville community, this congregation moved to Kilgore in 1874. The name of the church was later changed to the First Presbyterian Church. Built as a result of the 1930s Oil Boom, this sanctuary replaced an earlier structure located at the corner of South and Rusk Streets, where oil wells surrounded the church property. Reflecting the Gothic style of architecture, the building features large stained glass windows and a tri-partite Gothic-arched entry.
