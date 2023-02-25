Editor’s note: In celebration of Gregg County’s sesquicentennial, the Longview News-Journal is highlighting 50 of the historical markers spread throughout the county. A new marker will be highlighted each day, Monday through Saturday, in the News-Journal and on news-journal.com.
This church was established by nine resident members of the Old School Southern Presbyterian Church as a mission in the new town of Longview in 1872. The first church building was erected on land donated by the Texas and Pacific Railroad in 1874. The Rev. James H. Wiggins was installed as the first full-time pastor. The congregation helped establish two mission churches in the area by 1894. A new church building was constructed in 1900 and a third at this site in 1940.
