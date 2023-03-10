Editor’s note: In celebration of Gregg County’s sesquicentennial, the Longview News-Journal is highlighting 50 of the historic markers spread throughout the county. A new marker will be highlighted each day, Monday through Saturday, in the News-Journal and on news-journal.com.
Built in 1890 on site purchased 1884 by William Emmett and Mary R. Foshee. He was a native of Alabama and she was a member of the pioneer Shepperd family of Upshur County. Eight children were born to this couple. Lumber for house was sawed at famous mill of John O’Byrne. The unusual and unique chimney was built of hand-hewn rock which came from banks of a stream running through west edge of the property. In early 1930’s one of first oil wells in the famous East Texas field was brought in here. Ironrock Oil Company is still operating.
