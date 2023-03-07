Editor’s note: In celebration of Gregg County’s sesquicentennial, the Longview News-Journal is highlighting 50 of the historical markers spread throughout the county. A new marker will be highlighted each day, Monday through Saturday, in the News-Journal and on news-journal.com.
Constructed in 1871 for hardware merchant Franklin L. Whaley and his wife Mary Caroline Rogers, this was one of the earliest homes built in Longview. Five generations of the Whaley family have lived here. Built in a central hall configuration with lumber cut on the site, the structure features gabled pavilions, three dormers above the front porch, fine milled wood details, and elaborate jigsawn balustrade and piers.
