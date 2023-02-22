Editor’s note: In celebration of Gregg County’s sesquicentennial, the Longview News-Journal is highlighting 50 of the historical markers spread throughout the county. A new marker will be highlighted each day, Monday through Saturday, in the News-Journal and on news-journal.com.
Established in 1849 when Elbert Dickson bought 160 acres from William Roark. The land then passed through the families of Dickson, Wyche, Graybill, Cunyus, Magee, and Griffin, all of whom were kin. The present owners are Carlos Sr. and Margaret Griffin with sons Carlos Jr. and Paul Larkin. In 1940, the Griffin family added 500 acres and as of 2014 the ranch boundary encompassed nearly 3,000 acres. Received the Texas Family Land Heritage award in 2000.
