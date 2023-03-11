Editor’s note: In celebration of Gregg County’s sesquicentennial, the Longview News-Journal is highlighting 50 of the historic markers spread throughout the county. A new marker will be highlighted each day, Monday through Saturday, in the News-Journal and on news-journal.com.
Texas’ first native governor (1891-1895), James Stephen Hogg, founded here in 1871 his first newspaper, the Longview “News”. In his paper, Hogg was a strong supporter of educational and governmental improvements for Longview. He campaigned against radical reconstruction policies, railroad subsidies, and lawlessness. This venture, showed Hogg’s alertness, self-confidence. He was a publisher for 3 years. This experience developed his qualities of leadership and led to later success as a statesman.
To read more about all Gregg County historic markers, and for an interactive map of each marker, visit https://bit.ly/3YuEqFO.