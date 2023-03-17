Editor’s note: In celebration of Gregg County’s sesquicentennial, the Longview News-Journal is highlighting 50 of the historic markers spread throughout the county. A new marker will be highlighted each day, Monday through Saturday, in the News-Journal and on news-journal.com.
A native of Gladewater, John Ben Shepperd began a law practice in Longview soon after his graduation from the University of Texas Law School in 1941. After service in World War II, he gained prominence as national president of the Jaycees. His public service career began in 1946, when he was appointed to fill his father’s unexpired term as county commissioner. Governor Allan Shivers appointed Shepperd secretary of state in 1950. He was elected attorney general in 1952 and was reelected in 1954.
