Formal education of Kilgore’s African American youth is recorded as early as 1873 through Kilgore Baptist Church. On August 27, 1906, Kilgore residents voted to incorporate the Kilgore Independent School District (KISD), which included segregated African American schools. On this site in 1935, the KISD constructed a new brick building for African American students. The original building included seven classrooms, a principal’s office, book room and 400-seat auditorium.
