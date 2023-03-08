Editor’s note: In celebration of Gregg County’s sesquicentennial, the Longview News-Journal is highlighting 50 of the historical markers spread throughout the county. A new marker will be highlighted each day, Monday through Saturday, in the News-Journal and on news-journal.com.
Public education in Kilgore traces its history to classes held in private homes and the establishment of private institutions, most notably the Alexander Institute. Operated by Isaac Alexander, the school moved to Kilgore in 1873. It continued to serve the children of the town until 1894, when it was relocated to Jacksonville. It was later renamed Lon Morris College. The building which housed the Alexander Institute was converted into a public school. This facility has continued to serve as an educational institution for the city of Kilgore.
