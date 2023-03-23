Editor's note: In celebration of Gregg County's sesquicentennial, the Longview News-Journal is highlighting 50 of the historical markers spread throughout the county. A new marker will be highlighted each day, Monday through Saturday, in the News-Journal and on news-journal.com.
Soon after organizing in 1934, Longview’s Federation of Women’s Clubs began raising funds for a community center. The Federation produced matching funds for an appropriation of the Gregg County Commissioners’ Court to build this structure in 1940. It houses an auditorium, foyer, kitchen, two dining rooms, and a drawing room. It is an excellent example of the Moderne style and features vertically banded windows with circular accents and a simplified cornice and entablature.
