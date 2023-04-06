Editor's note: In celebration of Gregg County's sesquicentennial, the Longview News-Journal is highlighting 50 of the historical markers spread throughout the county. A new marker will be highlighted each day, Monday through Saturday, in the News-Journal and on news-journal.com.
The first public school offering high school classes in Longview was built in 1880. A larger school building was erected in 1884 to accommodate an expanded student enrollment. The Longview Senior High School Complex, constructed at this location in 1929, was converted to a junior high school in 1932. Successful bond elections in 1972 and 1986 led to the construction of the Longview High School Complex at Airline Road and Loop 281
