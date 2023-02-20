Editor’s note: In celebration of Gregg County’s sesquicentennial, the Longview News-Journal is highlighting 50 of the historical markers spread throughout the county. A new marker will be highlighted each day, Monday through Saturday, in the News-Journal and on news-journal.com.
This community originated in the 1870s with the junction of the Texas & Pacific and International & Great Northern Railroad tracks. Churches, residences, hotels, restaurants, businesses, boardinghouses, and school developed in the area. A mule powered street railway system operated from 1883 to 1912 to facilitate transportation between downtown Longview and the junction. Annexed to the city of Longview in 1904, Longview Junction remained an identifiable community until automobiles provided greater mobility.
