Editor’s note: In celebration of Gregg County’s sesquicentennial, the Longview News-Journal is highlighting 50 of the historic markers spread throughout the county. A new marker will be highlighted each day, Monday through Saturday, in the News-Journal and on news-journal.com.
Built in 1930 on Gum Street, Longview Negro High School served as a secondary school for African-Americans. In 1946, it was destroyed by fire, and a new 16-room school was built at Boyd and Luckett streets. the school’s name changed ca. 1959-60 to honor an outstanding teacher, Mrs. Mary C. Womack. Leslie J. White and J. L. Everhart served as the school’s dedicated principals and were both recognized by the East Texas Black Educators Hall of Fame.
