Named for “long view” from Rock Hill when surveyors laid off townsite in 1870. Incorporated June 24, 1871. Became county seat of Gregg County; also railroad, agricultural and lumber center. Its history includes an 1894 bank robbery-the last raid of the notorious “Dalton Gang”. Early home of Governors Thomas M. Campbell and James S. Hogg. Since nearby 1931 Lathrop Well extended East Texas Oil Field into world’s largest, it has been a petroleum, financial, industrial, medical, cultural, religious hub.
