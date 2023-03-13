Editor’s note: In celebration of Gregg County’s sesquicentennial, the Longview News-Journal is highlighting 50 of the historical markers spread throughout the county. A new marker will be highlighted each day, Monday through Saturday, in the News-Journal and on news-journal.com.
Greenville, an all-Black school was established in the Elderville Common School District in 1883 by Ned E. Williams. In 1918 the name was changed to Gregg County Training School. Mr. Williams became the first principal and, upon his death in 1945, the school was named for him and his 57 years of service. His son, E.R. Williams, followed as principal. A modern structure was built in 1964 and closed in 1969 when the district consolidated with Longview ISD.
