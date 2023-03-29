Editor’s note: In celebration of Gregg County’s sesquicentennial, the Longview News-Journal is highlighting 50 of the historical markers spread throughout the county. A new marker will be highlighted each day, Monday through Saturday, in the News-Journal and on news-journal.com.
After the discovery of oil here in the 1930s, this site was transformed into a makeshift tent city by thousands of people displaced by a deepening national depression. In an effort to control growth, city officials chose this site as the focus of an ambitious public works program in 1934. The park project, which included extensive rock work, was influenced by the planning and foresight of other Federal “New Deal” projects underway in Kilgore at the time (Kilgore Public Library and Kilgore College Administration Building).
To read more about all Gregg County historical markers, and for an interactive map of each marker, visit https://bit.ly/3YuEqFO.