This residence was constructed in 1902 by the Rev. W. B. Allen for Dr. William Davis Northcutt (1861-1931). A prominent Longview physician and mayor of the city for four terms, Dr. Northcutt played a vital role in the development of the area through his active civic leadership. The Queen Anne style of his home features an elaborate two-level wraparound veranda and fishscale shingling. After Dr. Northcutt’s death, the residence remained in the family.
