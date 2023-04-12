Editor's note: In celebration of Gregg County's sesquicentennial, the Longview News-Journal is highlighting 50 of the historic markers spread throughout the county. A new marker will be highlighted each day, Monday through Saturday, in the News-Journal and on news-journal.com.
About 1848. O. H. Methvin (1815-1882) and his father, Richard, came to Texas from Georgia. O. H. Methvin bought about 1,200 acres in East Texas. He built a home on nearby Rock Hill for his wife, Margaret, and their children. In 1870, Methvin deeded 100 acres of his land to the Southern Pacific Railroad. The town that developed on the rail line was named “Longview” when railroad surveyors were impressed with the long-range view afforded them from Rock Hill. With the formation of Gregg County, Longview became the county seat in 1873.
