Editor’s note: In celebration of Gregg County’s sesquicentennial, the Longview News-Journal is highlighting 50 of the historical markers spread throughout the county. A new marker will be highlighted each day, Monday through Saturday, in the News-Journal and on news-journal.com.
Founded 1872 with coming of the I. G. N. Railroad. Named for site donor, a Confederate colonel, Constantine B. Kilgore, state senator and U. S. Congressman. Geographical center of huge East Texas Oil Field. World’s greatest concentration of steel derricks. Petroleum production, service, supply, processing hub. Commercial, industrial, farm, education and medical center. Home of Kilgore College and its famous “Rangerettes”, women’s precision drill team; and of Van Cliburn, international concert pianist.
To read more about all Gregg County historical markers, and for an interactive map of each marker, visit https://bit.ly/3YuEqFO.