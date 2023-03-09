Editor’s note: In celebration of Gregg County’s sesquicentennial, the Longview News-Journal is highlighting 50 of the historical markers spread throughout the county. A new marker will be highlighted each day, Monday through Saturday, in the News-Journal and on news-journal.com.
In 1878, near the town of Easton, a group of African-American Christians joined in fellowship to form the Post Oak Colored Methodist Episcopal Church. The congregation first organized under the Pastorate of Rev. M. Butler. A log cabin served as the first place of worship until the growth in membership led to the construction of a building between 1896 and 1899 measuring 14-by-28 feet. Several acres were purchased in 1912. In the late 1930s and early 1940s, a newer framed building was constructed.
