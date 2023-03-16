Editor’s note: In celebration of Gregg County’s sesquicentennial, the Longview News-Journal is highlighting 50 of the historic markers spread throughout the county. A new marker will be highlighted each day, Monday through Saturday, in the News-Journal and on news-journal.com.
In 1875, a group of freed African-Americans founded a church south of the Longview townsite. Sallie Rollins donated land for Red Oak Grove Baptist Church, and Rev. Rube Wright was the first pastor. The original site was near current Eastman Road and Interstate 20, adjacent to Swanzcey Cemetery. In 1926-27, the church moved to its current site on land bought from the Jacobs and Rollins families. About that time, “grove” was dropped from the name.
