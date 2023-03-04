Editor’s note: In celebration of Gregg County’s sesquicentennial, the Longview News-Journal is highlighting 50 of the historical markers spread throughout the county. A new marker will be highlighted each day, Monday through Saturday, in the News-Journal and on news-journal.com.
Robert G. LeTourneau built his first industrial plant in Stockton, California, in 1921. The LeTourneau Company, manufacturers of equipment for heavy construction, mining, logging, land clearing, and offshore oil drilling, eventually operated plants in California, Illinois, Georgia, Mississippi, and Texas. During World War II, seventy percent of the earth-moving equipment used by U. S. Armed Forces was built by the LeTourneau Company. Following the war, R. G. LeTourneau moved to Longview, where he opened an industrial plant and founded LeTourneau Technical Institute, the forerunner of LeTourneau University.
