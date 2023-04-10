Editor’s note: In celebration of Gregg County’s sesquicentennial, the Longview News-Journal is highlighting 50 of the historical markers spread throughout the county. A new marker will be highlighted each day, Monday through Saturday, in the News-Journal and on news-journal.com.
In 1880, St. Anthony Parish was established in Longview with circuit-riding priests providing church services. In 1884, a frame structure was built, serving the congregation until 1940 when a new facility was commissioned. St. Anthony has been a cornerstone for the Hispanic population of Longview, conducting the first mass in Spanish in 1981.
