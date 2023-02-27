Editor’s note: In celebration of Gregg County’s sesquicentennial, the Longview News-Journal is highlighting 50 of the historical markers spread throughout the county. A new marker will be highlighted each day, Monday through Saturday, in the News-Journal and on news-journal.com.
During the early 1900s oil boom, many Jewish families settled in Northeast Texas. Longview’s Temple Emanu-El (God is with us) has its origins in the 1936 Kilgore Temple Beth Sholom (House of Peace). For two decades, Jewish families traveled to Kilgore for services until a new temple was built in 1957-58 in Longview with fifty-four charter member families. The sanctuary is an architectural representation of a menorah.
