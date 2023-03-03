Editor’s note: In celebration of Gregg County’s sesquicentennial, the Longview News-Journal is highlighting 50 of the historical markers spread throughout the county. A new marker will be highlighted each day, Monday through Saturday, in the News-Journal and on news-journal.com.
Formally organized in 1910, White Oak Baptist Church traces its history to an earlier congregation founded in the sawmill town in 1889. Pastor Robert Marsh led the congregation in 1910. Three years later, M. C. and Ada (Dickinson) Satterwhite joined the church. Instrumental in White Oak Life for much of the 20th century, the Satterwhites donated two acres of land for a church building in 1935. The men’s brotherhood was formed in the mid1930s; the ladies’ auxiliary began in 1940.
