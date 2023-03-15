Editor’s note: In celebration of Gregg County’s sesquicentennial, the Longview News-Journal is highlighting 50 of the historic markers spread throughout the county. A new marker will be highlighted each day, Monday through Saturday, in the News-Journal and on news-journal.com.
The small community of White Oak grew up around a one-room school built in the 1880s. After the first school building burned in 1885, local families worked to erect a new one-room school, which also was used for religious services. By 1912 it was replaced with a two-room building. After oil was discovered in East Texas in the 1930s, the school became overcrowded with the children of families who came to the area. The community constructed a modern brick facility in 1933, and in 1937 the first senior class graduated.
To read more about all Gregg County historic markers, and for an interactive map of each marker, visit https://bit.ly/3YuEqFO.