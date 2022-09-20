U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, left, Vice Chairwoman of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), right, talk during a hearing on the January 6th investigation in the Cannon House Office Building on June 13, 2022, in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, which has been gathering evidence for almost a year related to the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, will present its findings in a series of televised hearings. On January 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building during an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for President Joe Biden. (Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS)