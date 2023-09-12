Christus Health gas awarded almost $3 million to 42 nonprofit organizations across Texas, New Mexico and Louisiana. About a quarter of that funding, $800,000, will make its way to 10 Northeast Texas groups in Longview, Marshall and Tyler that provide different forms of community support.
Approximately $275,000 of the amount is carved out for Gregg County recipients.
Those recipients include the East Texas Food Bank, which is opening a new community food pantry Sept. 19 in Longview; Newgate Mission, a homeless shelter based on Moberly Avenue; as well as Buckner Children and Family Services, a Longview foster care facility.
Since 2011, funds have been distributed on an annual basis through the Christus Community Impact Fund (CCIF) and awarded through a competitive application process.
According to Christus, more than $18 million has been invested in communities throughout the country since the program's inception.
“Organizations can apply that address a specific ‘social determinant’,” said Coleman Swierc, Christus spokesman. “That could be hunger, housing, or basically anything that benefits community health,” Swierc said.
Organizations like East Texas Food Bank received CCIF grants in the past that have helped finance the construction of the new Longview food pantry. Christus awarded $100,000 to the nonprofit in 2022 in order to upgrade the group's infrastructure in Longview.
“We are so grateful to the Christus Good Shepherd Health System for awarding the East Texas Food Bank Longview Resource Center a grant,” said David Emerson, CEO of ETFB, in an email. “Once the center opens in a few weeks, food pantry distributions, benefits assistance, and other wrap-around services will be offered to the community.”
At 10 a.m. Sept. 21, Christus Good Shepherd - Longview will host an award ceremony for recipients and detail how the funds will be divided between them. The ceremony is set in the hospital's Healing Garden.