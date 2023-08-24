This artist sketch depicts Judge Dipti Pidikiti-Smith of the Fairfax County General District Court, presiding over the assault and battery trial of CIA officer trainee Ashkan Bayatpour, seated left, in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Standing in front of the judge are the prosecutor, Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Jenna Sands, left, and Bayatpour's defense lawyer Stuart A. Sears, right. The judge found Bayatpour guilty Wednesday of attacking a fellow CIA trainee with a scarf in the stairwell of CIA headquarters at Langley last year. Seated right is an unidentified defense team member.