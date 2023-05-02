Longview Fire Chief J.P. Steelman says fire stations don't celebrate a new facility with a ribbon cutting — they do a hose uncoupling.
On Monday, Fire Station No. 5 at 102 W Niblick celebrated its official opening with local officials taking part in the uncoupling.
Mayor Andy Mack, District 1 Councilman Tem Carpenter, District 2 Councilwoman Nona Snoddy, City Manager Rolin McPhee, Steelman and numerous others held a hose in recognition of the upgraded fire station.
As part of the $104 million bond package approved by voters in 2018, $52.41 million was allocated for police and fire facilities.
Work on the fire station began in October 2020 and was contributed to by Architects Design Group, Riley Harris Construction, KSA Engineering and JQ Engineering.
The original project budget was $5.33 million, and the final project cost came to $4.85 million, according to information from Shawn Hara, city director of community destinations. The project included renovations and additions to the existing Fire Station No. 5, which was originally built in 1985.
The work added 10,208 square feet of space and renovated 5,373 square feet of the existing station; updated office space, added physical agility training space and battalion chief bunk with private bathroom; added a new kitchen, living space, bunk rooms, and three apparatus bays in the new portion of the building; added a new training tower; and added additional outdoor dining and recreational areas for personnel. The project also expanded personnel capacity to a minimum of 12 crew members.
According to Steelman, the original station built in 1985 was meant for six people but has regularly housed eight people for more than 20 years. As time has progressed and technology has changed, the needs for the station changed as well, he said.
One of the most important facets of the upgrade is storage space for special emergency response equipment, he said. Fire Station No. 5 is one of two special operations stations and is used primarily for water rescue, he said.
Before the expansion, the station didn't have room to house specialized equipment, and it was kept at Fire Station No. 2 on Eastman Road.
Any time a water emergency occurred, crews would have to spend time getting the equipment assembled before responding, which isn't a reasonable method, Steelman said.
"That’s one of the biggest things (the upgrade has) done for us — it’s allowed us to put all of our crews and all of our equipment in the same place for a more expedited response," he said.
The station is also a high-angle station, which means crews regularly practice high-angle rescue situations. The new onsite training tower will allow crews to stay at the station and train rather than going to the department's training field.
Another welcome change is the sleeping accommodations, Steelman said. The former area was designed as a general dorm-style sleeping space and wasn't co-ed friendly, he explained. With mixed-gendered crews being more common now, offering privacy is needed.
The new bunks are now individual rooms with a door and locker banks. Every crew member has his or her own sleeping area for privacy, Steelman said. He added that going forward, all of the department's fire stations will have individual bunks.
Mack said the transformation of the station was incredible, and he couldn't be more thrilled with the outcome.
"The old building, sure it was a building, but it wasn’t state-of-the-art, it wasn’t a satisfactory facility for the ... men and women to work out of, and now they have state-of-the-art, which allows them to do their job better, which serves us as a public, as citizens, to the best of their abilities," he said. "So it’s a win for everybody."