Longview will be the state's military marching band capital this week, as the best high school bands will converge at Pine Tree ISD's Pirate Stadium for the UIL state championship.
The two-day event will crown champions in four classifications: Class 1A/2A, Class 3A, Class 4A and Class 5A/6A. Competition began at 1 p.m. Tuesday with the 4A competition. The Class 4A and Class 1A/2A finals will begin tonight at 7 p.m.
Class 4A finalists are Gilmer, Henderson, Vidor, Lindale and Carthage. The Class 1A/2A finalists are Timpson, Carlisle, Union Grove and Beckville.
The schedule for Wednesday's competition has been altered by the threat of storms. The new schedule is below.
TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
Class 4A Finalists
- 8:15 p.m.: Gilmer
- 8:30 p.m.: Henderson
- 8:45 p.m.: Vidor
- 9 p.m.: Lindale
- 9:15 p.m.: Carthage
CLASS 1A/2A Finalists
- 7 p.m.: Timpson
- 7:15 p.m.: Carlisle
- 7:30 p.m.: Union Grove
- 7:45 p.m.: Beckville
WEDNESDAY'S SCHEDULE
CLASS 3A
- 3 p.m.: DeKalb
- 3:15 p.m.: Diboll
- 3:30 p.m.: Buna
- 3:45 p.m.: West Rusk
- 4 p.m.: Troup
- 4:15 p.m.: Break
- 4:30 p.m.: New Diana
- 4:45 p.m.: Ore City
- 5 p.m.: Harleton
- 5:15 p.m.: New Boston
- 5:30 p.m.: White Oak
- 5:45: Drum Major Retreat / Announcement of Finalists
CLASS 5A/6A
- 7 p.m.: Ennis
- 7:15 p.m.: Kingwood
- 7:30 p.m.: Nacogdoches
- 7:45 p.m.: Hallsville
- 8 p.m.: Lufkin
- 8:15 p.m.: Jacksonville
- 8:30 p.m.: Break
- 8:45 p.m.: Longview
- 9 p.m.: Whitehouse
- 9:15 p.m.: Huntsville
- 9:30 p.m.: Cleveland
- 9:45 p.m.: Atascocita
- 10 p.m.: Drum Major Retreat / Announcement of Finalists