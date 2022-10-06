The Longview Police Department on Thursday made an arrest in connection with the 2015 killing of Devyn Gibson. According to LPD, the killing was considered a cold case until recently, when new evidence surfaced.
Detectives took 25-year-old Ceylan Bridges, of Longview, into custody without incident. He has been booked into the Gregg County jail on a warrant for murder.
The autopsy, performed in 2015 by Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Talyna Carlson, showed that Gibson, 18, had seven gunshot wounds.
In an interview with the News-Journal after his son's death, Gibson's father, Demetrice Watson, spoke of his son's future plans, saying "My son was more advanced. He has a brother in Tyler going to school at Texas College, playing college football on a great level. He had planned to go to Tyler and be at that school with his brother. So, gang bangers don't have these types of plans. Gang bangers have the plans of hell or jail. My son had the plans to be somebody. He wanted to go to college."