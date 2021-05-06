Kilgore High School graduate Chase Hampton, a Texas Tech freshman, earned his second victory of the year, against no defeats, with a win over Oklahoma.
In the 14-4 Red Raider victory, Hampton allowed two earned runs on five hits in four innings of work. He fanned three and walked one. Hampton, working middle relief against University of Texas, worked 2/3 of an inning. He fanned one and walked one.
For the year, Hampton has made 13 appearances, four of which have been starts. He has allowed 13 earned runs on 19 hits for a 4.74 earned run average. The righty has fanned 17 and walked 11.
Brayden Johnson (Hallsville), a Prairie View A&M University sophomore outfielder, had three multiple hit games in the three-game series against Grambling State University. Prairie View A&M swept the series. In the 5-2 contest was 2-for-3 with a double. He scored one. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound player was 2-for-4 with a double and a walk in the 12-1 game. He crossed the played twice. He had a pair of hits, one of which was a double, in the 15-4 PVAMU triumph.
Keylon Mack (Gladewater), a Grambling State player, had hits in each of the games as well. His best performance was a 2-for-4 performance in the 12-1 loss. Mack scored one of Grambling State’s runs in the 5-2 loss. He would finish 1-for-3 with a double and walk. Mack doubled and walked in the 15-4 loss.
Jessica Patak (White Oak) improved to 7-9 with a 2-0 win over Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. In a complete game seven innings of work, the Houston Baptist University junior allowed four hits. She fanned seven and walked one. She also earned 5 2/3 innings of work in a 4-3 loss to TAMU-Corpus Christi. She allowed two earned runs on seven hits. She fanned two and walked two.
Drayton Brown (Hallsville) earned his third save of the year against University of Central Arkansas. The Northwestern State University hurler allowed three hits in three innings of work. He struck out three batters and walked one.
Trent Gregson (Spring Hill) worked one inning for Central Arkansas in the loss to Northwestern State. Gregson allowed only one hit and walked one.
Javan Smitherman (Kilgore) has made eight appearances, one of which is a start, for the Houston Baptist University baseball team this year. In 17 1/3 innings of work, Smitherman has allowed nine earned runs on 23 hits for a 4.67 earned run average.
Kennedy Cameron (Longview) worked one inning for Norfolk State University in their 7-1 loss to Radford University. She did not suffer the loss. The freshman pitcher allowed one earned run on two hits. She issued one walk.
Kade Clemens (Gilmer) smacked a two-run homer for Stephen F. Austin State University as they downed Sam Houston State University 5-4. Clemons, who was 1-for-4, drove home a pair and scored once. He also was 1-for-2 in SFA in their 9-3 loss to SHSU.
Easton Loyd (Hallsville), a Sam Houston State University baseball player, also had hits in two of the games. In the 6-3 SHSU loss to SFA, Loyd was 1-for-3 with a walk. He also had a hit and one RBI in the 5-4 loss to SFA.