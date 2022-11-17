A man wearing a "Latinos for America" t-shirt attends a campaign event for Republican Monica De La Cruz, running for Congress, and US Representative Mayra Flores (R-TX), who is running for reelection, on Oct. 10, 2022, at the University Drafthouse in Mcallen, Texas. Exit polls from last week's elections show that Latinos remain mostly aligned with Democrats. (Allison Dinner/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)