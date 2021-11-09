Longview ISD’s Judson STEAM Academy is taking care of its students on a different level. In collaboration with community organizations and volunteers, the school's Backpack Program allows students in need to receive free clothing, hygiene products, school supplies, shoes and food.
The Backpack Program first started in 2019 with 35 students enrolled and has now expanded to serve more than 200 students this school year.
Food is distributed to students every Friday with the help of LISD, Longview community members, parent volunteers and donations from organizations such as East Texas Food Bank, Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Northwood Church and New Beginnings Baptist Church in Longview.
Leah Shea, community and site coordinator at Judson STEAM Academy, said the campus is actively searching for more students to help on an everyday basis. Students are given the opportunity to join the program anytime and there are no qualifications to get assistance.
Although the program started in 2019, organizers have since ramped it up to try and serve more children.
"With the pandemic, the district wants to make sure we are covering as many kids as we can because a lot of people need it right now,” Shea said.
Shea said students rely on the food bags distributed on Fridays.
“The kids who really get this, get to depend on it every Friday," Shea said. "We don’t know what’s going on in their house on the weekend."
Other items, such as clothes and hygiene products, are actively given to those who ask.
Shea said students and families are provided with items in a discreet manner, allowing them to have a safe space for their needs.
Judson STEAM Academy Principal Melanie Pondant said the main goal of the campus is to assist students in all their needs for them to be ready to learn.
“Our goal here is the child. Let's get them clothes if they don't have it. Get them shoes, hygiene and feed them,” Pondant said.
She also said many kids are some type of economically disadvantaged, which is why items can be asked for at any time.
Students and parents can ask for items by contacting Shea or their classroom teacher, which will allow them to receive the help and get enrolled in the program.
“We are actively pulling our list of kids and asking if they want to participate in this,” Shea said.
Items in the Friday distribution consist of snacks, a canned good and microwavable food. Clothing being offered ranges from jackets, shoes, socks, shirts, uniforms, shorts and pants.
Hygiene products such as feminine items, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, conditioner and deodorant are also given. Backpacks with school supplies are also offered.
The Backpack Program is always accepting donations and items can be dropped off at Judson STEAM Academy. Food donations such as snacks and canned goods are accepted and clothing must be in decent condition.
“We appreciate anything we can get because it really helps our kids and us to give them what they need to have a healthy, happy education and life,” said Shea.