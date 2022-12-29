Cornhole has experienced a spike in popularity over the past few years, and that surge of interest has resulted in multiple clubs around East Texas.
Longtime cornhole players Tony Cevik and Andy Chilcoat were looking for something to do in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and returned to the traditional backyard game in summer 2020 when they realized it was catching on with their peers.
They quickly found that their small, informal gatherings were popular enough with friends, family, neighbors and other community members that larger spaces in Longview, Marshall, Kilgore, and Shreveport were required for more events.
“As the numbers start to grow, that’s your first sign,” Cevik said of cornhole’s continued presence in East Texas. “When you go from a 20-player event, the next time you get to 35. Then, 70 players show up. It’s truly an ageless sport. This is not pigeonholed to people who can jump high or run fast. This is available to anybody.”
The Marshall Cornhole Crew was eventually formed as a structured local competitive club, and the first organized event took place in August 2020.
Word continued to spread over the next year and a half. Cevik and Chilcoat ultimately became the owners of the Cornhole Club of Longview in February 2022 to give other players in the region an opportunity to play and develop their skills.
“For those people who really have aspirations, it provides a place for them to improve their game,” Cevik said of what’s available for cornhole in East Texas now. “Anybody can turn pro in cornhole. The weekly tournaments that we provide give them a place to go to keep sharping those skills to hopefully one day get to that level.”
The two business partners noticed more and more people were getting involved, and the next step would give passionate locals an opportunity to compete at higher levels through the new Deep East Texas Cornhole organization. They discovered the Texas Cornhole League, and applied to be the local spot to earn points for statewide advancements and qualifications.
“We came across the Texas Cornhole League,” said Cevik. “It runs big events across the state, and has regions. The players like it because you can accumulate points, and you have a tier ranking that separates everybody by skill level. If you don’t have a local region, then you’re forcing your local players to drive to the Dallas area. We decided we wanted to provide something in our backyard. We reached out to the Texas Cornhole League, and did an application to become a region for them. They accepted. Now, we’re affiliated with them.”
Local membership has grown to 250 people between Marshall Cornhole Crew, Cornhole Club of Longview, and Deep East Texas Cornhole, so more and more events are being held. Small tournaments are hosted at 7 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday in Longview, and at 7 p.m. on Friday in Marshall. Larger tournaments also take place on weekends.
“Every event that we run is open to the public,” said Cevik. “These are not invitational events. If anybody enjoys cornhole, and wants to throw bags and get involved on a level other than just throwing in their driveway or backyard, we would love to have them.”
Infinity Events Center at Holiday Inn Longview - North hosts Monday’s event, Reo Bar & Grill at Reo Starplex is home to Wednesday’s event, and the Elks Lodge is the place to be on Friday. Interested players can register ahead of time through the Scoreholio app, and walk-up participation is also available the day of tournaments. The only playing charge for local events is 20 dollars.
“It’s been 100 percent positive,” Cevik said of the local feedback that he and Chilcoat have received over the past two and a half years. “Everybody loves it. Maybe their baseball career is over or their football days are behind them, but they want something to feed that fire. That’s one thing that cornhole provides. We have plenty of families who [also] show up. The mom, dad, and kids will throw. There’s a lot of entertainment and competitive value.”