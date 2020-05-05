Harrison County Judge Chad Sims this afternoon announced 11 additional cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing its total to 157.
He said there were no new recoveries to report. The county has had eight coronavirus-related deaths.
Another round of mobile testing is scheduled for Friday in Marshall. Testing will be available by appointment from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd. South. To register, call (512) 883-2400 or visit txcovidtest.org.
Cumulative confirmed cases Tuesday afternoon rose by one in Smith County for a total of 156, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
In Smith County, there are 57 active cases, 95 recovered patients and four coronavirus deaths.