Gregg County on Monday added two more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing its total number of cases to 74.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said 1,017 tests have been administered to residents in the county. Of those, 851 have been negative and 92 are pending. Of the 74 confirmed positive cases, 42 have recovered.
In neighboring Harrison County, Judge Chad Sims on Monday reported four additional cases in the county. The total number of confirmed cases there is 83. Seventy of those 83 cases are active.
As of Monday evening, case counts for East Texas counties were as follows:
- Anderson: 23 (+4)
- Angelina: 45 (+9)
- Bowie: 94 (+1), 8 deaths (+1)
- Camp: 6
- Cass: 17 (+1)
- Cherokee: 14, 1 death
- Delta: 1
- Franklin: 1
- Gregg: 74 (+2)
- Harrison: 83 (+4), 7 deaths
- Henderson: 24
- Hopkins: 4
- Lamar: 57 (+7)
- Marion: 9 (+2)
- Morris: 5
- Nacogdoches: 125, 7 deaths
- Panola: 101 (+2), 6 deaths
- Red River: 1
- Rusk: 34, 1 death
- Shelby: 100 (+3)
- Smith: 139 (+5), 3 deaths
- Titus: 15
- Upshur: 13
- Van Zandt: 14 (+1), 1 death
- Wood: 7
Total: 1006, 34