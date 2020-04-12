From staff reports
A second Carthage senior living facility reported a positive COVID-19 case Sunday as the number of cases in Gregg County increased by two.
A non-caregiver staff member at Carthage Healthcare Center is following medical advice and will “remain away from work until she has the county department of health’s permission to return to work,” Taylor Pittman, director of communications-media relations for SLP Operations, said in a statement.
Pittman said the facility is still notifying the emergency contacts of the residents at the facility. She also said the center is continuing to take precautionary measures, including proper hand-washing, wearing masks, gowns and gloves and practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We are in contact with Panola County Health Department, as well (as) continuing to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines and will continue to take all precautions necessary for our residents, staff and community,” Pittman said.
On Friday, Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center in Carthage reported two of its residents had tested positive for the coronavirus and are hospitalized. Briarcliff says it has 13 pending COVID-19 tests out of 19 total conducted — nine residents and four employees. Four resident tests have come back negative.
Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones on Sunday reported three more positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 17.
Also on Sunday, Gregg County health officials reported two new cases for a total of 42. One of the new confirmed cases is in Longview.
Out of 553 tests performed in Gregg County as of Sunday, 419 had come back negative with 92 pending, officials said.