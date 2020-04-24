3 confirmed COVID-19 cases added in Gregg County; total now 63

5:25 p.m. Friday
3 confirmed COVID-19 cases added in Gregg County; 38 residents have recovered
With numbers released this afternoon, Gregg County added three confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, making the total in the county 63.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris reported that 957 total tests have been administered to Gregg County residents. Of those, 800 have been negative, 63 positive and 93 are pending. Harris said 38 patients in the county have recovered.
The numbers for Northeast Texas as of Friday afternoon along with changes from the previous day are below:
- Anderson: 18 (+2)
- Angelina: 33
- Bowie: 93 (+4), 7 deaths (+1)
- Camp: 6
- Cass: 16 (+1)
- Cherokee: 13 (+1), 1 death
- Delta: 1
- Franklin: 1
- Gregg: 63 (+3)
- Harrison: 71 (+8), 7 deaths
- Henderson: 24 (+2)
- Hopkins: 4
- Lamar: 8
- Marion: 7 (+1)
- Morris: 5
- Nacogdoches: 115 (+4), 7 deaths
- Panola: 85 (+10), 5 deaths
- Red River: 1
- Rusk: 32 (+2 from Thursday), 1 death
- Shelby: 87 (+2)
- Smith: 132 (+1), 3 deaths
- Titus: 15 (+2)
- Upshur: 12
- Van Zandt: 13, 1 death
- Wood: 7
4:15 p.m. Friday
Harrison County adds seven COVID-19 cases; total now 71
Harrison County today reported eight new positive COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 71 cases in the county.
The county has had seven coronavirus-related deaths. Six county residents who contracted the virus have recovered, according to County Judge Chad Sims. He said that leaves 58 active cases in the county.
“Even as the governor is relaxing some of the restrictions, specifically on retail stores, we must continue to take strong precautions to prevent the spread,” Sims said during his daily 4 p.m. update.
He asked residents to continue taking precautions such as wearing masks.
“I know that wearing a mask is odd and uncomfortable, but for your protection and others around you, please make it a habit… just like putting on your seatbelt,” he said.
2:59 p.m. Friday
Longview Mall set to start offering curbside pickup
The Longview Mall is set today to begin offering curbside pickup for retailers and restaurants, according to a statement from its interim general manager.
Curbside pickup will be available daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but individual business participation might vary, Jimmy Salas said in a statement. The mall closed March 23 to address the spread of COVID-19.
The change comes after Gov. Greg Abbott this past Friday said nonessential businesses closed due to the coronavirus pandemic could begin offering “retail to go” today.
“As a major center of employment within the community, Longview Mall and its tenants look forward to safely welcoming back guests,” Salas said.
9:30 a.m. Friday
Mobile COVID-19 testing site opens in Carthage; sites planned tomorrow in Marshall, Henderson
A mobile testing site for the new coronavirus opened this morning at First Baptist Church in Carthage, 256 S. Market St.
The site is scheduled to be open until 5 p.m. Testing is available by appointment only, and preregistration is required by calling (512) 883-2400 or by visiting txcovidtest.org.
The testing is available for anyone who is showing symptoms of an active infection. Those include:
- fever and/or chills
- cough (dry or productive)
- fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain
- shortness of breath
- sore throat
- headaches
- nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
- nasal congestion
- and loss of taste and/or smell
Tomorrow in Marshall, testing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd. S.
Tomorrow in Henderson, testing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 207 W. Main St.