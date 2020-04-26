Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County on Sunday rose by three to 72.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said 38 of the 72 have recovered from the virus, and the results of 102 tests on county residents are pending.
The news comes a day after the county saw its highest single-day increase in new cases in weeks.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack said two of the new cases were specifically in the city.
“Our numbers are going in the wrong direction,” he said.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said Sunday his county had eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The total in Harrison County is now 79.
One of the many mobile testing sites throughout the state was in Marshall on Saturday. Sims aid 73 tests were administered at the site.
He also encouraged people to remain vigilant in their efforts to stop the spread of the virus.
“We as a community have done a lot to slow the spread, so let's keep it up,” he said.