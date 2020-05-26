Testing this past week of 685 Gregg County Jail inmates and staff yielded 38 inmates with positive cases of COVID-19 along with one jail staff member.
In a written statement, Gregg County Jail officials said the inmates and staff member are asymptomatic for the illness.
"The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Medical Division is closely monitoring all positive inmates, and the jail staff member was placed on leave pending a negative test result,” the statement read.
Inmates with positive results were in the Gregg County North Jail.
Earlier Tuesday, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith told county commissioners that with partial results for testing at his facilities, there had been an additional 12 inmates and one detention officer test positive for the coronavirus.
Smith told the Smith County Commissioners Court said 118 test results came back from the lab processing the tests. Twelve inmates and one detention officer from the North Jail (Low Risk Facilty) tested positive for COVID-19, and all are asymptomatic.