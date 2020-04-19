Smith County's third COVID-19 fatality was reported Sunday as Texas health officials said the statewide death toll had increased about 5% from Saturday, to 477. Also Sunday, it was reported that Neiman Marcus could become the first department store casualty of the pandemic.
In addition to the 24 deaths reported statewide Sunday, the state health department said 663 more cases of the disease were confirmed, bringing the total of known cases across Texas to 18,923.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District said a 78-year-old Tyler resident was the county's third virus-related death in Smith County, where the case count held at 121. More than 80% of its cases are attributed to community spread.
"The public has the responsibility, more than ever, to follow recommendations from health officials, such as physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible, wearing a cloth mask at public locations, and remaining socially connected with everyone using technology," said NET Health CEO George Roberts.
Smith County's two previous COVID-19 deaths were a 91-year old male resident of Hideaway and a 56-year-old resident of Troup. A News-Journal tally puts the death toll at 24 across 25 Northeast Texas counties.
Gregg County added one case Sunday, the Gregg County Health Department said, bringing its total to 53. No further information was available on the latest case.
As of Sunday, the health department said 795 tests had been done in Gregg County. The results of 73 tests were pending.
Statewide, 1,471 patients were known to be hospitalized, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That was up 150 patients from a day earlier. At least 182,710 tests had been conducted.
Neiman Marcus
Business closures to slow the spread of the new coronavirus have taken a toll on retail and could be driving already-struggling luxury retailer Neiman Marcus to file bankruptcy as early as this week, Reuters reported.
The Dallas-based company, which employs about 275 people at a distribution center in Longview, would be the first major U.S. department store to suffer an economic blow of such magnitude during the pandemic.
Still, the move wasn’t unexpected, and COVID-19 isn't the sole reason. In March, Neiman Marcus put its Longview distribution center and another in Texas up for sale, one of several steps it announced to shore up finances and move toward a more robust online business.
About a week later, it temporarily closed all 43 Neiman Marcus retail locations, about two dozen Last Call stores and its two Bergdorf Goodman stores in New York.
Bloomberg reported March 23 that the company was in talks with lenders about filing for bankruptcy to ease its $4.3 billion in debt. Last week, it reported Neiman Marcus had failed to make a $5.7 million bond payment.
The retailer also is reportedly in the process of securing a loan from creditors for hundreds of millions of dollars to sustain operations throughout the bankruptcy proceedings. Meanwhile, most of its 14,000 employees are currently furloughed.
By filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, Neiman Marcus can remain in business while closing underperforming stores. It was unclear if there is a plan for after the filing.
Reopening Texas
Across the state, the first steps toward "reopening" were being taken Sunday.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department opened online reservations for day passes, tours and camping and a message that state parks that can reopen today will, per Gov. Greg Abbott's orders issued last week. But in El Paso, at least, Mayor Dee Margo said two popular sites — Franklin Mountains and Hueco Tanks state parks — will remain closed.
“The reopening of El Paso is contingent on the rate of infection and residents complying with the current Stay Home Order,” Margo said in a statement. "Until we see a consistent decrease in our positive cases, we will not be ready to lift restrictions.”
El Paso's exceptions hint that future openings of government services and businesses will be complicated, fraught with stipulations based on local conditions in Texas and beyond.
Future decisions on reopening more of Texas would be guided by testing, Abbott said, and although he offered assurances that testing would “go up quite a bit” in late April or early May, he did not provide details.
Texas ranks last in the U.S. in coronavirus testing per capita, according to an analysis by The Associated Press of data collected by The COVID Tracking Project.
A few hundred conservative activists demonstrated Saturday to call for an end to social restrictions a day after Abbott announced his plan for easing them. The rally at the State Capitol in Austin was one of several that small-government proponents and supporters of President Donald Trump have had or plan across the country. Trump took to Twitter this week to urge supporters to “LIBERATE” states led by Democratic governors.
Abbott is a Republican. He said this week that more stores can start selling items for curbside pickup and that doctors will be able to begin performing elective surgeries.